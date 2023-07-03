Daniel Udoh cheerful as Shrewsbury players check in

Daniel Udoh

Town checked into pre-season training at their Sundorne Castle base as the squad met with boss Taylor, who replaced Steve Cotterill this summer, for the first time.

The squad were put through their paces with physical checks and some light running and other exercises as training cranks up a level in the coming days before pre-season friendlies later this month.

The sight of smiling striker Udoh will go down a treat for Town fans after the popular former AFC Telford United frontman spent almost all of last season in the treatment room following an ACL injury.

Also involved were Taylor’s two new recruits, midfielder Carl Winchester, who made last season’s loan permanent this summer, and defender Morgan Feeney, who has arrived from Carlisle United.

Also involved was striker Aiden O’Brien, who arrived this time last year but spent time missing through injury before being sent on loan to League Two Gillingham.