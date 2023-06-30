Shrewsbury Town's Harry Burgoyne signs a new one-year contract

Harry Burgoyne of Shrewsbury Town.

The keeper, who joined Salop in 2020 played an important role within the first-team squad behind the scenes last season as they finished 12th in League One.

He only made two appearances behind Marko Marosi – who was the regular number one.

When Town announced their released and retained list they revealed they had offered Burgoyne a contract for the 2023/24 season - a deal he has now signed.

He will join up with his Shrews team-mates on Sunday as they returned to pre-season training ahead of the first friendly against West Brom on Saturday, July 15.

He said: " I'm very delighted - I don't know if I can get another word out really. I can't wait to get going.

"It's going to be incredible. It's an exciting time at the football club and to have some familiar faces around will be really good.

"It's a really exciting time for the fans, the management, the players so yeah, let's get this ball rolling."

Burgoyne was also the club's Her Game Too advocate last season something he is 'excited' to keep going.