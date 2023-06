Former Shrewsbury midfielder Harry Chapman charged with breaching FA betting rules

Harry Chapman during his time at Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The FA said the 25-year-old, who now plays for Bradford after leaving Blackburn at the end of last season, is alleged to have breached FA Rule E8 (1) (b) while at Rovers.

Chapman has until July 6 to respond to the charge.

Bradford said in a statement on their website that the charge dated back to 2017, with the Sky Bet League Two club adding: “Harry Chapman has the full support of everyone at Bradford, and will continue to train with his team-mates as normal throughout pre-season until further notice.

“The club will be making no further comment on the matter at this time.”