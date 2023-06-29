Notification Settings

Former Shrewsbury midfielder Harry Chapman charged with breaching FA betting rules

By Ollie Westbury

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Harry Chapman has been charged with misconduct over an alleged breach of Football Association betting rules.

Harry Chapman during his time at Shrewsbury Town (AMA)
The FA said the 25-year-old, who now plays for Bradford after leaving Blackburn at the end of last season, is alleged to have breached FA Rule E8 (1) (b) while at Rovers.

Chapman has until July 6 to respond to the charge.

Bradford said in a statement on their website that the charge dated back to 2017, with the Sky Bet League Two club adding: “Harry Chapman has the full support of everyone at Bradford, and will continue to train with his team-mates as normal throughout pre-season until further notice.

“The club will be making no further comment on the matter at this time.”

Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who is also ex-Shrews, was banned for eight months in May after he admitted 232 breaches of the FA’s betting regulations.

