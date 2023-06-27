Shrewsbury Town re-sign Carl Winchester

Carl Winchester of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The 30-year-old enjoyed a successful spell at the Croud Meadow last season making 43 appearances for the club.

And now Matt Taylor has been announced as Salop's new head coach Winchester becomes the first arrival of the summer after his contract ran out at Sunderland.

Taylor said: "First of all Carl has got excellent experience, he had a move to a really big club in Sunderland and played very well there.

“Shrewsbury were fortunate to get him on loan last season and he was a player that stood out for me because of his energy, his physicality and his ability. He is a front-footed midfield player who I believe Town fans haven’t seen the best of yet so I’m really excited to work with him.

“He can run, he’s in great shape and he ticks those boxes in terms of being a good person as well as a good player.

“Technically, he is someone who always affects the game in a positive way and – in my opinion – we can get Carl making a bigger impact in the final third.

“I’m really pleased to get this deal done and that Carl has become my first signing.”

Winchester was an integral part of the Town team who finished 12th in League One last season.

And according to the club's director of football Micky Moore, Taylor picked him out during the interview process as a player he thought very highly of.

He said: "We are really pleased to welcome Carl Winchester back to the club and that he has become the first signing since Matt's arrival.

“He is a good player, a good person and he did really well on loan for us last season.

“During the interview process for the head coach, Matty highlighted how much he liked Carl and he made it clear he’d like to bring him back if possible.

“I tried to make it happen for Matt and I’m delighted to say Carl was really pleased to be offered the chance to return.

“I’ve always said my main objective is to sign good players. Yes, we will look to sign young players but if proven players like Carl Winchester become available – and they are who the head coach wants – then I have a duty to go out and try and get them.