Matt Taylor's winning Shrewsbury philosophy

New Shrewsbury Town Head Coach Matt Taylor (AMA)

The 41-year-old says he has learned lessons from his time in charge of Walsall saying he ‘believed in his philosophy too much’ now realising he will be judged by results at Salop.

The former Saddlers man was named as Town’s first-ever head coach on Monday night after the club’s director of football Micky Moore conducted a thorough search.

Taylor, who left Walsall in February 2022, has spent the last 18 months reflecting on how he can become a better coach, and being more ‘adaptable’ is something he feels he can do having had time to reflect.

He said: “I didn’t value winning as much as I do now.

“I believed in my philosophy too much. So moving forwards what has that taught me?

“Well, be more adaptable. I will only be judged like any League One manager or coach up and down the country – by results.

“The philosophy and the way that we play underpins that, there has to be an understanding of that but it cannot be everything.

“I think if I look back at the tough times at Walsall is that I did not change quickly enough because I was too set on something that I thought had got us out of trouble and we had huge success with before.

“So for me now, I am far more self-aware because I have had time to reflect. At the time I did not want the time as I wanted to be back in work, but when I look back at it now it was a period where it was extremely difficult

“So then it was a case of what can I do to make me better so that when the next opportunity comes around I am in a better spot and a better position as that is what I have done. Constant reflection and learning.

“I have spent 18 months doing the LMA (League Manager’s Association) diploma, did I need to? Probably not, but it makes me better and that is what it was about.

“So that when this role came about I am better placed to succeed.”

And the new Town boss says he loves helping footballers improve but hard work will be the minimum requirement for his players.

He said: “I love coaching, I love helping people to get better and part of the reason for that is that I was so fortunate in my career to play at the top.

“I know how wonderful that feeling is, but let us not get away from the fact that whatever players are picked put in a performance.

“We need hungry players that want to play for Shrewsbury and they will give everything because that is something I am underpinned by as a person. Do not come in and be half-hearted in your approach.