Matt Taylor hungry to succeed at Shrewsbury

New Shrewsbury Town Head Coach Matt Taylor (AMA)

The 41-year-old was yesterday confirmed as Steve Cotterill’s successor, the first head coach appointment by new Shrewsbury director of football Micky Moore.

Taylor is thought to have seen off competition from a number of more experienced candidates in order to land the job.

The former Portsmouth and West Ham midfielder had been out of work since being sacked by League Two Walsall in February 2022 after just eight months in charge, his only previous spell in management.

But Moore believes Taylor ideally fits the criteria Town were looking for as they look to build on the work of Cotterill, who guided the club to their second highest finish in 34 years last season.

Taylor said: “I think what’s important now is that everyone understands just how hungry I am for this opportunity.

“It has to be successful for me. I am acutely aware of that.

“I am also very grateful to be given this opportunity at such a wonderful football club.

“When you come to the stadium, when you look at the infrastructure behind the club – there is nothing (I feel) other than a burning desire and excitement.

“I’m very aware the football club has a successful playing style – something that has worked when you look at the finish last season. I think it was the second highest finish for 34 years. So there is a lot that is going right.”

Asked what supporters could expect from his team, Taylor replied: “If I look back at my career and what made me successful – it was hard work and energy.

“The things that are non-negotiable for me will be that the players have to give everything whenever they put the shirt on. That’s the least the fans deserve.

“I think you accept mistakes as a football fan, I do when I watch it.

“But what is imperative is that every time a player goes on to the pitch wearing a Shrewsbury Town shirt – they have to go and give everything they have got. That is a minimum requirement and I’m sure the players will do that.”

Moore, appointed director of football last month, explained how the club had interviewed five prospective candidates following an extensive recruitment process.

He said: “We interviewed five and then we got down to the last two and Matt fit the criteria we set out right at the very beginning.

“I think from the moment I walked in, from what I’ve said I said our head coach will look like, Matty fitted that script and I’m very excited to have him on board.”

n Meanwhile, Rekeil Pyke has joined League Two Grimsby Town on a two-year contract.