Matt Maher comment: Micky Moore believes inexperienced Matt is Taylor-made for Shrewsbury

New Shrewsbury Town Head Coach Matt Taylor (AMA)

The 41-year-old arrives in Shropshire 16 months after being sacked by Walsall, his only previous post in management, tasked with building on the work of a hugely popular predecessor, who achieved the club’s second best league finish for three decades.

He is believed to have seen off several considerably more experienced candidates to land the role.

At the very least, you could not accuse Town’s new director of football Micky Moore of taking the easy option.

Whether it is the right decision can only be known in time.

Taylor’s lack of a track record means scrutiny will arrive quicker than someone who can point to previous success, yet Moore clearly saw something in the many conversations between the pair in recent weeks which convinced him the former Portsmouth and Bolton midfielder was the right fit for Town’s new framework.

Perhaps it was the same thing which persuaded Walsall to hire him two summers ago when Taylor, then working in Tottenham’s academy, was considered among the game’s brightest young coaches. His time at Bescot ended after fewer than nine months, following a seven-match losing streak which had the Saddlers hurtling toward the League Two relegation zone.

Yet as is so often the case in football, the statistics don’t quite tell the full story.

An alternative view of Taylor’s Walsall reign could paint him as a rookie boss who, following an extensive overhaul of the playing squad in which he had little say, was doing rather well before fortune turned against him.

Walsall sat 12th in the League Two table in early December 2021, just a few points short of the play-off positions, before a three-week enforced break through a string of Covid-related postponements saw them lose ground.

Results, admittedly, nosedived upon the season’s resumption and Taylor could find no way to halt the fall.

Mistakes will happen with first-time managers. You trust he will have learned from the experience. He has not spent the last 16 months sitting idle.

The failure at Walsall is no reason to write him off before he has barely set foot in the Croud Meadow door.

In Moore, who has staked so much of his own reputation on his appointment, he should also expect plenty of support.