Structure looks sound as Shrewsbury go a different way

Shrewsbury Town director of football Micky Moore

With Micky Moore coming in as the club’s new director of football it was a large hint that the club are going down a different path.

And since Moore has arrived in Shropshire he has made it clear that Shrewsbury will not have a manager – they will instead be recruiting a head coach – with one expected to be named next week.

But how does that differ from the old model and how will Moore and the new head coach work together?

In his own words, the former Robins man explains the process.

“I hope it is successful at Shrewsbury, but there is no guarantee,” he said when asked to explain how the structure will work.

“Even though they will be a head coach they will still call it a manager – the perception is they are still a manager.

“When the new head coach walks in, his primary job is to look after the players, coach them and put a team out there that is going to hopefully win games of football.

“Managers get embroiled in all other stuff. They speak to agents, do the deals and then the CEO or club secretary will write up the contracts. The manager is involved in all aspects of the football club whereas the head coach will not have to get caught up in that. I will speak to the head coach, I present him with two or three players from a position that we are looking for.

“Who would you like to sign? He makes that choice and that is his only involvement. If he doesn’t know the player that well he will go and do research and watch videos of him to make his decision.

“It is then up to me then to get the deal done, it is up to me then to speak to the agent.

“It is up to me then to convince the player from a club point of you, the coach will convince them from a football point of view.

“But that is it then. The head coach will have the final say on the players who come in.

“Managers traditionally have to go out and scout players.

“In terms of the academy, I will bridge the gap in terms of helping the head coach manage up as that is important.