Micky Moore is facing a busy summer at Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town director of football Micky Moore

Moore began work as Town’s director of football earlier this month and his first task is to recruit a new head coach – but he is also working hard to shape Shrews’ squad.

Town are expected to play a 3-5-2 formation again this campaign with Moore not wanting to change too much from what Steve Cotterill built last season.

And with that in mind, he says they need additions in most areas apart from on the left side.

He said: “I think we need to find a right-wing-back because at the moment we have nobody.

“Centre back is an area too, as we have lost Matthew Pennington.

“I have not spoken to Matt myself – he has had a really good season and I know the type of offers he will get and we cannot afford to do that.

“Which is something I have no issue with by the way.

“We need some midfielders and some players up front. I think the left-hand side is an area we have enough options as it stands.

“Anything can change, but hopefully we have George Nurse back and that will be like a new signing for us and that will be the same for Dan Udoh.

“We do need to add in other areas.”

Town have 12 senior players in the squad currently – as well as three young players Josh Bailey, Declan Hutchings and Nana Owusu who are all first-year pros.

Moore says outgoing are a possibility but he would like to have a head coach in place so that he can assess the squad before they make any big decisions.

He said: “At this moment in time, I don’t see any outgoings before a head coach is appointed.

“But it is like anything, if people come and put bids in for your players and people want your players and the bid is right for the football club.

“I can’t say no, but at the moment all I am focusing on is trying to find the new head coach.