Shrewsbury Town fans looking forward in window

Killian Phillips was the loanee who most impressed Town supporters

In a Shropshire Star survey, 47 per cent of fans said forward areas need strengthening the most whereas 44 per cent believe central midfield is the most important area for Micky Moore to look into.

The majority of Shrewsbury fans (55 per cent) believe the club need to bring in six to nine players this summer to be competitive next season – this will add to the 11 seniors players that are already permanent members of the squad.

The 2-2 draw at Derby came at the top of our poll for the best game of the season with 38 per cent of the vote. Town were trailing 2-0 at the break but a Tom Bayliss free-kick and a Luke Leahy penalty saw Shrews complete a comeback in front of 2,251 travelling away fans.

Town’s loan signings were a success, but it was Killian Phillips who impressed Shrewsbury fans the most during his time in Shropshire, winning 59 per cent of the vote. Likewise, Luke Leahy easily won player of the season with 65 per cent of the fans’ vote.

It has been a summer of change at The Croud Meadow as Steve Cotterill has left the club – something 80 per cent of voters said they were disappointed with.

The changes have included the introduction of a new football management structure – to which the majority of fans (60 per cent) said they are not excited about this switch.

The club have also moved away from having a manager, now opting to go with a director of football and head coach but despite it being a successful model at other clubs throughout the EFL, 61 per cent of supporters do not think the model is the way to go.

The club has gone through a difficult patch off the pitch during the summer so far with it taking a long time to part ways with Cotterill, and then not having a replacement lined up.

And the overwhelming majority (88 per cent) of fans are disappointed with the way the club has communicated with them over the summer so far.