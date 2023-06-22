Shrewsbury 2023/24 fixtures: Salop welcome Cheltenham Town for League One opener

Luke Leahy in action against Cheltenham Town last season (AMA)

The EFL fixtures have been announced and Salop’s opener will see new director of football Micky Moore welcome his old club to Shropshire.

That is then followed by a trip to Stevenage for the first away game of the season as they take on Steve Evans' newly promoted side.

Town fans will be drawn to the festive schedule and that will see them make the return trip to Cheltenham on Boxing Day.

A couple of days later, they will travel to Burton Albion, before welcoming Fleetwood Town to the Meadow on New Year's Day - the clash is an exact repeat of last season which Shrews ended up losing 3-0 after Matthew Pennington's early red card.

The Christmas period looks like a group of winnable fixtures for Town.

The Easter period will see Salop take on Oxford United at the Meadow before making a trip to Bristol Rovers for the Weetabix derby.

Town look to have a difficult end to the season, as they take on Portsmouth, Wycombe Wanderers and Charlton in succession before welcoming Leyton Orient to the Meadow to close out the campaign.

Other eye-catching games see Town make the trip to Pride Park on Saturday, February 10. Last season they took more than 2,000 fans as they came from 2-0 down to get a point.

February contains some difficult away fixtures as Salop also have to make the trip to Reading, who have just been relegated from the Championship.

Town take on Carlisle away early in the season on September 2, and their other long trip will see them take on Exeter in midweek for the second successive season on Tuesday, November 28.

August

August 5 - Cheltenham (h)

August 12 - Stevenage (a)

August 15 - Burton Albion (h)

August 19 - Lincoln (h)

August 26 - Fleetwood (a)

September

September 2 - Carlisle (a)

September 9 - Bolton (h)

September 16 - Bristol Rovers (h)

September 23 - Leyton Orient (a)

September 30 - Charlton (h)

October

October 3 - Oxford (a)

October 7 - Northampton (h)

October 14 - Cambridge (a)

October 21 - Derby (h)

October 24 - Barnsley (a)

October 28 - Wigan (a)

November

November 11 - Reading (h)

November 18 - Blackpool (a)

November 25 - Port Vale (h)

November 28 - Exeter (a)

December

December 9 - Wycombe (a)

December 16 - Portsmouth (h)

December 23 - Peterborough (h)

December 26 - Cheltenham (a)

December 29 - Burton Albion (a)

January

January 1 - Fleetwood (h)

January 6 - Lincoln (a)

January 13 - Stevenage (h)

January 20 - Peterborough (a)

January 27 - Northampton (a)

February

February 3 - Cambridge (h)

February 10 - Derby (a)

February 13 - Barnsley (h)

February 17 - Wigan (h)

February 24 - Reading (a)

March

March 2 - Blackpool (h)

March 9 - Port Vale (a)

March 12 - Exeter (h)

March 16 - Carlisle (h)

March 23 - Bolton (a)

March 29 - Oxford (h)

April

April 1 - Bristol Rovers (a)

April 6 - Portsmouth (a)

April 13 - Wycombe (h)

April 20 - Charlton (a)