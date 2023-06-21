Micky Moore: Plenty of time for Shrewsbury to get transfer business done

Exclusive: New Shrewsbury boss set to be appointed next week
Micky Moore admits Shrewsbury Town have missed out on players by not having a head coach – but believes there is still plenty of time to get their business done.
Town have seen offers for players turned down due to the fact there is no head coach at the club at the moment – but the club’s new director of football is confident there is still plenty of time between now and the start of the season, which is seven weeks away on Saturday.