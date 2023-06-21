Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Micky Moore: Plenty of time for Shrewsbury to get transfer business done

Premium
By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Micky Moore admits Shrewsbury Town have missed out on players by not having a head coach – but believes there is still plenty of time to get their business done.

Salop are hopeful of making a head coach appointment soon
Salop are hopeful of making a head coach appointment soon

Town have seen offers for players turned down due to the fact there is no head coach at the club at the moment – but the club’s new director of football is confident there is still plenty of time between now and the start of the season, which is seven weeks away on Saturday.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News