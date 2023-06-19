Steve Cross: Squad depth key for Shrewsbury Town success

Ryan Bowman (AMA)

Town currently have 11 senior professionals who were part of Steve Cotterill's squad last campaign – plus youngster Michael Parker who signed after a successful trial period at the club.

Director of football, Micky Moore, is currently working to bring in players while also leading the process of appointing a new head coach.

And Cross says they need 20 players in their squad for the new League One campaign to ensure they do not end up in the same position as they were last year – when injuries really hurt them.

He said: "So I am hoping that we will sign some forward-thinking players, who can score goals, we have got to have a least a squad of 20 professionals as otherwise we are likely to get a situation where we were last season.

"There were two very unlucky players who got injuries (Dan Udoh and George Nurse), and Aiden O'Brien left as well."

Rekeil Pyke and Elliott Bennett left the club following the conclusion of the league season and Town's five loan players for the 2022/23 campaign returned to their parent clubs.

Matthew Pennington has been offered a new contract by the club but the defender, who is attracting interest from Championship and League One clubs, is expected to leave Shropshire this summer.

This leaves Shrewsbury with work to do on their squad – and Cross has had his say on where he feels they need to make additions this summer.

He said: "We probably need another two centre-halves, we signed a young player (Michael Parker) who looks a decent player.

"But we need a couple of centre-halves, a couple of midfield players and I was disappointed last year that we did not get another centre-forward in.

"I listened to his interview on youtube (Micky Moore's) and some of the players he brought in at Cheltenham were good players, in fact, top players but in League Two or League One.