Shrewsbury Town to take on West Brom in pre-season friendly

Salop will take on the Championship side in a pre-season friendly in July (Getty)

The match against the Championship side, managed by Carlos Corberan, is set to take place at the Baggies’ Walsall training base and will be a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, July 15.

Town have now announced three pre-season friendlies – with the game against Albion being the first one.

They then take on another Championship outfit Coventry City a week later at the Meadow, before welcoming Notts County to Shropshire the week before the first League One game of the season.