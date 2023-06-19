Shrewsbury Town to take on West Brom in pre-season friendly

The match against the Championship side, managed by Carlos Corberan, is set to take place at the Baggies’ Walsall training base and will be a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, July 15.
Town have now announced three pre-season friendlies – with the game against Albion being the first one.
They then take on another Championship outfit Coventry City a week later at the Meadow, before welcoming Notts County to Shropshire the week before the first League One game of the season.
Town are still waiting to see who they will be playing on the opening weekend of the season – and the fixtures will be announced on Thursday, July 22.