Shrewsbury Town are halfway through the first stage of interviews for their new head coach

Shrewsbury Town director of football Micky Moore is leading the search for a new head coach (AMA)

The club have been on the hunt for a new boss ever since Steve Cotterill’s departure.

And director of football Micky Moore is the man tasked with recruiting the new man which will see Town move away from having a manager towards a head coach.

Following a pre-arranged family holiday, Moore started work at The Croud Meadow on June 6.

Moore said in an interview with the club earlier this week that he has been overwhelmed by the volume and the quality of the applicants.

And the Shropshire Star understands Shrewsbury will not be rushed into making a decision as they want to make sure they get the right person for the job.

After the departure of Cotterill, the club began receiving applications, with the director of football then meeting with a number of candidates for a coffee and an informal chat.

Following that process, he made a shortlist for the first stage interview process – which the Shropshire Star understands the club are now halfway through that stage with more interviews to come over the next few days.

Moore is understood to be relaxed about the process and will not be rushed into an appointment.

The former Robins man has been very busy since accepting the role in Shropshire.

Alongside working to appoint a new coach Moore has been meeting with potential transfer targets while he has also held meetings with first-team staff and had lengthy and positive talks with club captain Luke Leahy.

Preparations for the new football league season will soon be underway for Town with the League One fixtures set to be announced next week.

Shrewsbury have also confirmed two pre-season friendlies to prepare for their campaign with more expected.