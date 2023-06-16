Christian Saydee says Shrewsbury loan spell helped him 'remain professional'

Christian Saydee following his final game for Salop (AMA)

The 21-year-old striker arrived at Salop last summer on loan from AFC Bournemouth, and went on to play a key part as the club recorded a 12th placed finish.

Saydee netted seven league goals, and was one of a number impressive loan signings made by former Salop boss Steve Cotterill.

Following his return to the Cherries, he has now moved to League One side Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee.

Saydee, who has penned a three-year deal, played twice for Pompey during a trial last summer, prior to making a season long loan move to Shropshire.

And he believes his time at Salop has helped him to 'remain professional'.

Speaking to the Pompey website, Saydee said: "I first heard there was some interest a couple of months ago and then I spoke to the gaffer and he made me feel comfortable.

"I want to help the team as much as possible, get as many games and wins as possible to fight for promotion.

“When I came here last summer everyone was really nice and now I can’t wait to get among the group and start training again.

“But I enjoyed it a lot at Shrewsbury. I learnt that I have to remain professional and how much I just enjoy playing football.

“I like playing with my back to goal, running in behind and getting on the ball. I also like to assist and score goals.

Pompey boss John Mousinho insisted it was Saydee's goal tally at Salop that prompted him to make a move.

He added: "His tally of goals for Shrewsbury was very impressive for someone his age and we believe this is the next step for him.

“We feel he can really flourish here and he’s an exciting prospect for the future, but can also do some damage now."

Elsewhere, former Salop winger Abo Eisa has linked up with his former boss Paul Hurst at Grimsby Town.

Ex-Shrews manager Hurst plucked the Sudan born Eisa from non-league in January 2018, and he went on to play ten times for the club.