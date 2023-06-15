Notification Settings

The New Saints sign former Shrewsbury keeper Reece Thompson

By Jonny Drury

The New Saints have secured the signing of former Shrewsbury Town academy goalkeeper Reece Thompson.

New TNS signing Reece Thompson

Thompson, 18, is the son of Leicester City goalkeeping coach Glyn Thompson, and signed for Salop at the age of seven.

The Danish born keeper spent ten years at the academy, and has now signed for the Cymru Premier champions upon his departure from the League One club.

Thompson will come in to provide competition for current number one Connor Roberts, and the young shot stopper is keen to push him all the way.

He said: "I love the feel of this place. The manager’s been great with me and welcomed me straight in - it’s been unbelievable.

“It’s been a tough start to training with our Champions League fixtures just around the corner, but I’ve loved every second of it and can’t wait to continue getting stuck in.

“I want to push the current first-team goalkeeper, Connor Roberts, as much as I can over the course of the season. I want to get as much as I can out of training and help the team in every way possible."

Thompson has become the Saints' first signing of the summer, with Craig Harrison's side back in full training ahead of their Champions League qualifiers.

The TNS boss added: "Reece is a fantastic addition to our squad and is someone we’ve been keeping an eye on for some time.

“He’s got a fantastic relationship with our first-team goalkeeper, Connor Roberts, who is also going to be instrumental in Reece’s development over the course of the season.

“We’re delighted to have him in our squad and look forward to having him available for the huge run of games we have coming up over the next few weeks."

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

