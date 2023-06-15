New Shrewsbury Town chief operating officer Peter Brophy says fans have a 'critical' role to play

New Shrewsbury Town chief operating officer Peter Brophy (Picture courtesy of Shrewsbury Town)

Brophy is part of the new management structure at Salop along with director of football Micky Moore, finance director Duncan Montgomery and Jamie Edwards, who has taken on a business development role.

And after spending 30 years in the police, the former detective chief inspector is well aware the change will take some getting used to for supporters.

“I’m a lifelong football supporter and I understand your apprehension,” said Brophy, addressing Town fans. “All of this is new and it’s change. I get it.

“You are committed Shrewsbury Town fans and you have a critical role to play in this.”

The new structure behind the scenes is a departure from recent years, with Brian Caldwell having been chief executive for the past seven years.

“It’s really important for people to know I am not the replacement chief executive officer at Shrewsbury Town,” said Brophy. “This club has been operating with a CEO – a person who has complete control of all decision-making and direction – and many clubs and organisations still do, but a growing number are now introducing a management structure whereby all those ‘spinning plates’ previously in the hands of one person, are shared more equitably among four or five people. That is what we are doing here.

“Operating this way allows a greater degree of transparency, challenge and scrutiny across all work areas at a senior level. It’s the way, I believe, organisations should work if they want to be as effective as possible.”

And Brophy wants everyone within the club to understand the supporters they are working for.

“Internally across the club I’ve introduced #bettertogether as an ethos for us to work to because I really want everyone to know they are part of a team. Your team,” he said. “I want everyone to feel supported and that they are part of something where everyone is moving in the same direction.

“You, the fans, have a critical role to play in that. The club doesn’t exist without the team. The team doesn’t exist without the club. And none of it exists without you. You are Shrewsbury Town Football Club. This is Shrewsbury Town Football Club.