Shrewsbury to host Championship side Coventry City in pre-season friendly

The Sky Blues narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last summer - as Mark Robins' side suffered a dramatic penalty shoot-out defeat to Luton Town in the play-off final at Wembley.
The pre-season friendly will take place on June 22 at 3pm, and will be the first time the Sky Blues have visited the Meadow since a League One clash in 2019.
That day, current Salop midfielder Jordan Shipley handed Coventry the lead with Scott Golbourne levelling, before Shaun Whalley netted a 90th minute winner.
The latest pre-season announcement comes after it was confirmed newly promoted League Two side Notts County will travel to the Meadow on July 29.