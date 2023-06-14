Shrewsbury to host Championship side Coventry City in pre-season friendly

Action in 2019 when Coventry last visited Salop (AMA)

The Sky Blues narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last summer - as Mark Robins' side suffered a dramatic penalty shoot-out defeat to Luton Town in the play-off final at Wembley.

The pre-season friendly will take place on June 22 at 3pm, and will be the first time the Sky Blues have visited the Meadow since a League One clash in 2019.

That day, current Salop midfielder Jordan Shipley handed Coventry the lead with Scott Golbourne levelling, before Shaun Whalley netted a 90th minute winner.