Shrewsbury to host Championship side Coventry City in pre-season friendly

By Jonny Drury

Shrewsbury Town will welcome Championship side Coventry City to the Croud Meadow for a pre-season friendly in July.

Action in 2019 when Coventry last visited Salop (AMA)
Action in 2019 when Coventry last visited Salop (AMA)

The Sky Blues narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last summer - as Mark Robins' side suffered a dramatic penalty shoot-out defeat to Luton Town in the play-off final at Wembley.

The pre-season friendly will take place on June 22 at 3pm, and will be the first time the Sky Blues have visited the Meadow since a League One clash in 2019.

That day, current Salop midfielder Jordan Shipley handed Coventry the lead with Scott Golbourne levelling, before Shaun Whalley netted a 90th minute winner.

The latest pre-season announcement comes after it was confirmed newly promoted League Two side Notts County will travel to the Meadow on July 29.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

