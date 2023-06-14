Notification Settings

Salop survey: Have your say on Shrewsbury Town's season

Shrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Here is the chance to have your say on a season that saw Salop finish in their highest Football League position in 33 years.

Shrewsbury's Matthew Pennington (AMA)

There was a buzz around the Meadow last summer after a number of key signings - but injuries hit Steve Cotterill's men hard at various points.

However, although they suffered a couple of tough runs, they were chasing the play-offs until late in the campaign and finished 12th.

But weeks after the season finished, Cotterill left the club with fans unhappy with how the situation played out.

Have your say in our poll below:

