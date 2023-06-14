Salop survey: Have your say on Shrewsbury Town's season

Shrewsbury's Matthew Pennington (AMA)

There was a buzz around the Meadow last summer after a number of key signings - but injuries hit Steve Cotterill's men hard at various points.

However, although they suffered a couple of tough runs, they were chasing the play-offs until late in the campaign and finished 12th.

But weeks after the season finished, Cotterill left the club with fans unhappy with how the situation played out.