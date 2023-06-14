Micky Moore: Shrewsbury Town facing budget constraints this summer

Shrewsbury Town director of football Micky Moore

Town’s budget in League One was 18th last season, but their new director of football Moore has said they will have to navigate their way around budget restraints again this campaign.

But this is something Moore has had to deal with before at his previous club Cheltenham – and he says it does not frighten him.

He said: “Last year it was well known that the budget was 18th in the league, the budget that has but set in place this year there are some constraints on it.

“The chairman has been nice and transparent in terms of the losses the club have made over the last two to three years, but it is not something that daunts me or frightens me as I have been doing that for the last five years.

“We had the second-lowest budget in the league at Cheltenham and that does not frighten me.

“There are restraints on the budget but it means we have to work harder and smarter which is what we will do.”

Moore has begun the search for a new head coach, and he is also working on signing players.

He said there could be a situation where Town sign players without having appointed a coach – and the search for a new boss is something Moore says will require hard work and take time. He said: “There is no quick fix to anything, it is hard work and time.

“We are going to look to bring younger players in, last year the squad was a little bit thin but I need to make sure we get the right squad volume and quality. I just think that going forward everyone needs to look at this as a new challenge, a fresh challenge.