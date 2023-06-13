The Croud Meadow: New name for Shrewsbury ground as sponsorship deal signed

Shrewsbury's ground will now be called 'The Croud Meadow'

Montgomery Waters Meadow will officially become The Croud Meadow after Town announced a two-year deal with Shrewsbury-founded digital marketing agency Croud.

The sponsorship is a childhood dream of Ben Knight, co-founder of Croud, who are also supporting the Shrewsbury Town Foundation.

Jon Ditchburn, executive operations director at Croud, said: “This couldn’t be a prouder moment for us at Croud.

“As a business, our deepest roots are in Shrewsbury where we have driven our operations over the years to become a digital marketing agency of stature – one that develops local talent and projects the best digital marketers on to a global stage.

“Our partnership with Shrewsbury Town Football Club not only acts as a significant point of pride for us as a group, but looks to project Shrewsbury as a hub for digital marketing excellence in the UK and beyond.”

Town chairman Roland Wycherley added: “It is our pleasure to have Croud join us as partners and stadium sponsors as we eagerly embark on a journey into the future.

“In our quest for a company that shares our values and possesses a genuine desire for partnership, we discovered Croud — a locally nurtured, award-winning global business that enjoys well-deserved recognition within the digital marketing industry.

“We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership that will last for many years to come – and of course welcoming everyone to The Croud Meadow for the new season.”

Croud – which employs 156 people in Shrewsbury – will have signage inside and outside the stadium as part of the deal.

Last month, Croud was included in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2023 list – the first time the agency has been included in the ‘Big Company’ category for organisations with 250-1,999 employees, after being included in the Sunday Times Best Small Companies to Work For for two consecutive years in 2018 and 2019.