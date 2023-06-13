The Croud Meadow: New name for Shrewsbury ground as sponsorship deal signed

Montgomery Waters Meadow will officially become The Croud Meadow after Town announced a two-year deal with Shrewsbury-founded digital marketing agency Croud.
The sponsorship is a childhood dream of Ben Knight, co-founder of Croud, who are also supporting the Shrewsbury Town Foundation.
Jon Ditchburn, executive operations director at Croud, said: “This couldn’t be a prouder moment for us at Croud.
“As a business, our deepest roots are in Shrewsbury where we have driven our operations over the years to become a digital marketing agency of stature – one that develops local talent and projects the best digital marketers on to a global stage.
“Our partnership with Shrewsbury Town Football Club not only acts as a significant point of pride for us as a group, but looks to project Shrewsbury as a hub for digital marketing excellence in the UK and beyond.”
Town chairman Roland Wycherley added: “It is our pleasure to have Croud join us as partners and stadium sponsors as we eagerly embark on a journey into the future.
“In our quest for a company that shares our values and possesses a genuine desire for partnership, we discovered Croud — a locally nurtured, award-winning global business that enjoys well-deserved recognition within the digital marketing industry.
“We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership that will last for many years to come – and of course welcoming everyone to The Croud Meadow for the new season.”
Croud – which employs 156 people in Shrewsbury – will have signage inside and outside the stadium as part of the deal.
Last month, Croud was included in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2023 list – the first time the agency has been included in the ‘Big Company’ category for organisations with 250-1,999 employees, after being included in the Sunday Times Best Small Companies to Work For for two consecutive years in 2018 and 2019.
Last year, Croud opened up its fifth office in Dubai, adding to their global footprint in Shrewsbury, London, New York and Los Angeles.