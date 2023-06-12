Micky Moore is taking care of Shrewsbury's head coach search

Shrewsbury Town director of football Micky Moore (AMA)

Moore is the club’s first-ever director of football, and his first job is to replace Steve Cotterill, who left last week.

And the former Cheltenham Town man says he must do his ‘due diligence’ to ensure the right coach is found to take the team forward.

He said: “I appreciate the fans will be looking at it thinking we have got no new players and we have got no head coach.

“But you have to understand it is not even the middle of June at the moment, and the window does not open until Wednesday, the players are not back for another three or four weeks.

“It is not like we are in the middle of November and December when we are in the hustle and bustle of the football season.

“I have a role and a responsibility to get the right person, and there is a process to that.

“That process is well under way, but I am not going to make a quick decision.

“I have been overwhelmed by the amount of people who have applied for the job, it is a very good job.

“There is a lot of work that goes into it and I have got to make sure I get the right one. I think it is massively important that we do our due diligence on everybody.

“I need to get the shortlist down to the right shortlist and then go down through the right interview processes.”