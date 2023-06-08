Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Shrewsbury Town defender Neil Ashton lands management role in Welsh third tier

By Jonny DruryShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Former Shrewsbury Town defender Neil Ashton has taken over as manager of Welsh third tier outfit Cefn Albion.

Neil Ashton recently turned out in Dave Edwards charity match
Neil Ashton recently turned out in Dave Edwards charity match

Ashton, 38, played 153 times for Salop between 2004 and 2009, after initially arriving at the club on loan from Tranmere.

He left in 2009 to join Macclesfield, before spells with Chester, Wrexham, Barrow and Southport.

He ended his playing days in the Cymru Premier with Llandudno and Cefn Druids, and took over as manager of the latter in 2022.

After one season in charge of the Cymru North side he stepped away, and has now taken over at near neighbours Albion on a two year deal.

The ex-Salop left back said: "I am really excited to have been offered the opportunity to join Cefn Albion Football Club.

"Following my conversation with the chairman and learning about his ambitious vision for the club, taking on this role was an easy decision for me.

"I’m looking forward to meeting what is already a strong group of players and a dedicated set of volunteers, as we embark on an exciting journey together.”

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News