Three Shrewsbury Town youngsters sign first professional deals

Josh Bailey, Declan Hutchings and Nana Owusu (Shrewsbury Town)

Josh Bailey, Declan Hutchings and Nana Owusu were all handed their first team debuts last season, with left back Bailey coming on as a substitute in the League One clash with Barnsley in November.

Defenders Hutchings and Owusu were also handed their Salop bows in the EFL Trophy, with the trio also appearing on the bench on a number of occasions.

Academy director David Longwell has praised the trio for earning their opportunity to sign professional deals and now challenge in the Salop first team.

He said: "This football club is all about giving young players a chance.

“It’s a big jump to play in League One but we feel these boys have got a lot of potential.

“The three of them are different in their own right. Nana plays as a right-back or a right wing-back.

“Josh is a left wing-back or left-back and Declan can play in a number of positions – centre-back, right-back or central midfield.

“Each of them has got the attributes needed to earn this opportunity.

“We always push that they have to work hard and have the right mentality.

"Hopefully, if they can come in that mindset – which I’m sure they will do – they will have a chance of progressing.”

The three youngsters are the latest to come through the Salop academy.

Big success stories over recent years include the likes of Ryan Woods and Connor Goldson, with the latter going on to win a Scottish title with Rangers.

Others have been handed a chance at Salop after earning professional deals, such as striker Tom Bloxham.

Longwell explained it takes time to bring through talented youngsters, and believes unlike other clubs, they have a pathway for talented players to progress into the first team.

He said: "It takes time to build any academy – you can’t just do it overnight, you need a few years.

“We have worked hard with these boys over the past couple of years. They have already trained a lot with the first team and we think they have done well.

“Now it’s up to them to push on. But I do think this shows the pathway we have.

“Some clubs pretend to have a pathway but don’t really have one.