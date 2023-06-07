Shrewsbury Town searching for 'head coach' to replace Steve Cotterill

Micky Moore will oversee recruitment at the club - with the search starting for a 'head coach'

Cotterill left his role as Town boss on Tuesday – a month on from the end of the League One season.

And with a new football board having been put in place at Montgomery Waters Meadow in that time, Town will seek to appoint a head coach rather than a manager.

New director of football Micky Moore – who last month swapped Cheltenham Town for Shropshire as part of Salop’s restructuring – will instead oversee recruitment, with the new head coach left to run matters on the pitch. It is a departure from appointing first-team managers, the title previously held by Cotterill, Sam Ricketts, John Askey, Micky Mellon and others before.

Writing in a statement on Tuesday, chairman Ron Wycherley said: “Going forward, be assured that management structures and new football strategies are already in place – the rationale for the actions we have taken will become evident in the coming weeks and months.”

A summer of change began when Brian Caldwell had left his role as chief executive before the final match of the season. Caldwell’s shock departure led to the appointment of Peter Brophy in a newly-created role of chief operating officer.

Brophy had been working at the club since January having recently completing 30 years of service in policing, where he became detective chief inspector across the West Midlands and West Mercia force areas.

His appointment followed the arrival of Duncan Montgomery as the club’s new finance officer, while Jamie Edwards was later also appointed from the Shrewsbury Town Foundation.

Moore has since arrived from Cheltenham as director of football – and has got to work reshaping Town’s squad.

Teenage defender Michael Parker has signed after a successful trial, while Josh Bailey, Declan Hutchings and Nana Owusu all penned their first professional contracts.