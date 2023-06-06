Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury Town chairman Roland Wycherley: Unpopular decisions have to be made to safeguard the future

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Shrewsbury chairman Roland Wycherley says 'unpopular decisions have to be made to safeguard the future of Shrewsbury Town' - after Steve Cotterill left his role at the club.

Chairman Roland Wycherley Shrewsbury Town Football Club - Official Photocall Season 2012-2013
Chairman Roland Wycherley Shrewsbury Town Football Club - Official Photocall Season 2012-2013

After a month of speculation, the club have confirmed Cotterill has left his position as manager of Salop.

And moments after the club announced the news, they released a statement from chairman Wycherley which said the rationale for the decision will become clear in the 'coming weeks and months'.

The statement read: "As a lifelong supporter, as well as Chairman and custodian of Shrewsbury Town Football Club, it is my first priority and duty to secure and protect the club for future generations.

"From time-to-time circumstances arise when difficult and unpopular decisions have to be made to safeguard the very future of our club.

"We currently find ourselves in such a position and we would be failing in our duty if we shirk those decisions.

"Unfortunately, because of confidentiality restrictions, it is not always possible to keep our supporters fully informed.

"Premature leaks and gossip only exacerbate the situation, fuelling different agendas.

"Going forward, be assured that management structures and new football strategies are already in place - the rationale for the actions we have taken will become evident in the coming weeks and months."

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News