Shrewsbury Town chairman Roland Wycherley: Unpopular decisions have to be made to safeguard the future

Chairman Roland Wycherley Shrewsbury Town Football Club - Official Photocall Season 2012-2013

After a month of speculation, the club have confirmed Cotterill has left his position as manager of Salop.

And moments after the club announced the news, they released a statement from chairman Wycherley which said the rationale for the decision will become clear in the 'coming weeks and months'.

The statement read: "As a lifelong supporter, as well as Chairman and custodian of Shrewsbury Town Football Club, it is my first priority and duty to secure and protect the club for future generations.

"From time-to-time circumstances arise when difficult and unpopular decisions have to be made to safeguard the very future of our club.

"We currently find ourselves in such a position and we would be failing in our duty if we shirk those decisions.

"Unfortunately, because of confidentiality restrictions, it is not always possible to keep our supporters fully informed.

"Premature leaks and gossip only exacerbate the situation, fuelling different agendas.