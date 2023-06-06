'Maybe I am not that important': Steve Cotterill's final interview as Shrewsbury Town boss

Steve Cotterill and his players applaud the fans following what would turn out to be his final game in charge of the club (AMA)

The recent off field changes at Salop began when chief executive Brian Caldwell left with immediate effect before the penultimate game of the season.

His departure was coupled with the announcement of a new football board and the appointment of chief operating officer Peter Brophy.

It then emerged before the final game of the season at Lincoln that the club had made a move for Cheltenham Town director of football Micky Moore.

This move was made without Cotterill's knowledge - and in his last interview before his departure from the club a month after the season ended, this is what he said.

"When did you read it? That is when I read it.

"This answer is no, I cannot shed any light on it.

"That is the honest answer, someone sent me a link, maybe I am not that important."

When asked about his future at the club the boss added: "I don't know the answer to that.

"There is a restructure going on and I do not quite know what that entails.

"So I don't know. The football season now has finished and I need to have time to take stock of all of it and maybe see my family a little bit.

"I should not be answering that question should I.