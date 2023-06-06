Dave Edwards: Change is afoot as Shrewsbury Town target sustainable future

With the new football board, and the appointment of Micky Moore, everyone has just been waiting for clarification on the managerial situation and now it looks as if the manager is set to leave.
The reports suggesting Steve Cotterill is set to leave have perhaps been coming with the changes the club have made behind the scenes recently.
