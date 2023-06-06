Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dave Edwards: Change is afoot as Shrewsbury Town target sustainable future

Premium
Shrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

The reports suggesting Steve Cotterill is set to leave have perhaps been coming with the changes the club have made behind the scenes recently.

Shrewsbury Town director of football Micky Moore (AMA)
Shrewsbury Town director of football Micky Moore (AMA)

With the new football board, and the appointment of Micky Moore, everyone has just been waiting for clarification on the managerial situation and now it looks as if the manager is set to leave.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News