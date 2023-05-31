Shrewsbury Town announce Morris Property as new kit sponsor

Director of Morris Property Chris Morris and Shrewsbury Town chairman Roland Wycherley MBE

The logo of the fifth-generation Shrewsbury firm will be on Town's home shirts from the 2023/24 season, with the new kit set to be unveiled in the next few weeks.

Both organisations were founded in the 1800s, and director of Morris Property, Chris Morris, said: “This is the beginning of an exciting partnership between our two organisations.

“We share a passion for Shrewsbury with our Shropshire heritage and strong sense of family values.

“We have been rooted here investing in the county town for almost 155 years.

“Our latest 28-acre commercial development site, Stadium Point, sits adjacent to the ground on Oteley Road, so supporting our new neighbours seems the perfect move.”

The sponsorship deal was marked with a video of Town legend and Shropshire Star columnist kicking off proceedings by sending a ball from Montgomery Waters Meadow over to the Morris Property groundworks team next door at their Stadium Point site on Oteley Road.

Town chairman Roland Wycherley added: “We are delighted to have Morris Property as our front-of-shirt sponsors for our new home kit.

“The Morris company was formed way back in 1869 – with the football club founded 17 years later in 1886.

“We are two Shrewsbury institutions that have shown we know how to grow, how to change and how to adapt in order to be successful.

“I think it is fantastic that we have now joined forces and we are working together.”

Morris & Company was founded by James Kent Morris with a small grocery shop in Frankwell in 1869.

And Chris Morris revealed the business has always had strong ties with Town, who were founded 17 years later in 1886.

“There is a legend in our family history that my grandfather, Cliff Morris, was proud to have played for the Town many years ago,” he said. “We even have a photograph of him in the kit at the ground to prove the claim.

“He played for the amateurs but was called upon to play in a second-division Alliance League game.

“From newspaper coverage of the match, he scored the third and eighth goals, helping Town win 11-1.

“He would have been proud to know that the family business was partnering with the club today.