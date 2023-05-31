Former Shrewsbury and Telford defender Dom Smith signs for Cymru Premier side Newtown

Dom Smith during his days at Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Smith, 27, was a product of the Salop academy, and made his professional debut in 2015 before going on to play a total of 37 times for the club.

Following a loan spell at Southport, Smith was released by mutual consent and signed for the Bucks.

He made 25 appearances at the New Bucks Head, before going on loan to National League North side Alfreton Town, a move which eventually became permanent.

Over five seasons at the club he has made 145 appearances - but has now crossed the border to sign for the Cymru Premier side Newtown.

The Robins, who have a history of signing former Shrewsbury Town academy graduates, missed out on qualification for the Europa Conference League earlier this month after a play-off final penalty shoot-out defeat.

Smith has penned a two year deal at Latham Park - and will be eligible to play for the Wales C side - having represented his country at under 19 and 21 level.