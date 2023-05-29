Big decisions for departing Shrewsbury youngsters

Kade Craig of Shrewsbury Town on his league debut (AMA)

When the club announced their released and retained list last week Kade Craig, Josh Barlow, Charlie Caton, Xander Parke and Jaden Bevan were among those let go by the Shropshire club.

Caton had spent a large part of the season on loan at Chester in the National League North whereas Craig made his first league start for Shrews in the game against Plymouth Argyle - but regular first-team appearances were hard to come by for all.

And now they have been let go by Town - Shropshire Star columnist Dave Edwards and former Salop midfielder says it is important they choose their next move carefully.

"They would have learned a lot from being in and around the first team all this season," he said when asked about the young players leaving the club.

"It was great for Josh Barlow and Kade Craig to get on the pitch and play in the football league that will be big for them.

"It is all about selecting that next club that next move as carefully as possible.

"They need to pick the one where they have got the best chance to progress and it can be a difficult position to be in.

"Do you really try and find a club as high up as possible, and stay in that full-time environment, but then you might risk not necessarily playing all the time.

"Or do you drop to the national league level and make sure you can play and build yourself back up that way - they are big decisions for those boys.