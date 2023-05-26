Former Shrewsbury striker Carlton Morris returning for Wembley joy

Morris lost twice at Wembley with Salop in the 2017/18 season – first in the EFL Trophy final and then in the League One play-off final, a match in which he got seriously injured.
So he returns to the national stadium with the Hatters – led by former AFC Telford United boss Rob Edwards – determined to create some better memories.
“Unfortunately I did my ACL and we lost so it was a double whammy for me,” said Morris, who scored 10 goals for Town that season and has 20 for Luton this campaign.
“The worst has already happened to me at Wembley so I’ve got nothing to fear going into the game [against Coventry]. Any experience can be turned into a positive and that has for me.”