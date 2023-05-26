Former Shrewsbury striker Carlton Morris returning for Wembley joy

Carlton Morris during his time at Shrewsbury

Morris lost twice at Wembley with Salop in the 2017/18 season – first in the EFL Trophy final and then in the League One play-off final, a match in which he got seriously injured.

So he returns to the national stadium with the Hatters – led by former AFC Telford United boss Rob Edwards – determined to create some better memories.

“Unfortunately I did my ACL and we lost so it was a double whammy for me,” said Morris, who scored 10 goals for Town that season and has 20 for Luton this campaign.