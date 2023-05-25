Double delight for Shrewsbury Town as they celebrate League Cup success

Salop won the West Midlands Women’s League Premier Cup

Goalkeeper Phoebe Carter saved two penalties in a shootout as Salop edged past Worcester City to win the West Midlands Women’s League Premier Cup on Sunday.

That follows their Shropshire County Cup triumph over Shifnal Town the week before – while their first season in the West Midlands League Premier Division saw them finish third.

“I don’t think I’ve come to terms with it yet, it feels incredible,” said goalkeeping star Carter after the triumph.

“It was such a good match – Worcester put on a show to be fair, they gave us a good battle, but I had no doubt in this team.

“They’re unreal, this team – they can do anything, I believe.”

Reflecting on her penalty saves, Carter added: “It feels great – my team had my back the whole way, they believed in me and to actually pull it off... I don’t have words.

“When they all ran to me at the end and we actually confirmed we won, it was an incredible feeling and the perfect way to round off such a good feeling for us.”

It marks the end of a near-perfect first season at the level for Town, who cruised to the West Midlands League Division One North title last season

“Obviously it was a massive step-up from last season – we pretty much walked last season,” added Carter. “But this season the girls have really stepped up, new players have come in and we’ve given it our all every single game. You can tell by the results that we’ve got, coming away double cup champions and third in the league – what an accomplishment.

“This team is incredible and hopefully we’ll do even bigger and better things next season.”

AFC Telford United manager Sean Evans is targeting West Midlands League Division One North glory next season after finishing runners-up behind county rivals Shifnal Town this year.

“What a season it has been for the team,” wrote boss Evans on Twitter. “It has been a season of real progress on and off the field.

“The dedication and effort from all the players and staff has been second to none.”

He added: “To now end the season in the top two has far exceeded my expectations and I’m so proud of everyone.”

Jessica Sayers scored the Bucks’ winner in their final game of the season – a 1-0 triumph at Lichfield City Reserves – to wrap up second spot.