Micky Moore honoured to make Shrewsbury Town history

Shrewsbury Town's new director of football Micky Moore (Picture: Shrewsbury Town)

The former Cheltenham Town man has checked in at Montgomery Waters Meadow after five years in Gloucestershire.

And he hopes the new direction Town are taking off the field will be “exciting for the supporters”.

“I’m very honoured that I was Cheltenham’s first director of football and now I have got the same opportunity at Shrewsbury Town,” said Moore. “This is something new for the club. It is something new for the chairman. And it is something new for the supporters.

“They have obviously heard lots of things about the role. They don’t know the devil in the detail just yet but hopefully, I will be able to give them that.

“I see this as a great opportunity for myself going forward. It’s exciting for me and, I hope, exciting for the supporters as well.”

Shrewsbury announced their new management structure a few weeks back. Peter Brophy, a former senior policeman, has been appointed as chief operating officer, while Duncan Montgomery is the new finance director. Jamie Edwards, of the Shrewsbury Town Foundation, will also join the football board. And Moore has now been added as new director of football.

“I’ve met the new board, they are very professional and what really shines through is the passion and enthusiasm they have for the football club,” he said. “That is so important. I’m really excited about the future here and what we can achieve on and off the pitch.”

Moore impressed at former club Cheltenham Town, helping them into League One – but felt a “connection” when he spoke with Shrewsbury about the chance to move.

“After five years at Cheltenham, it was a big decision to leave,” he said. “I’ve left behind a good club with a good infrastructure.

“I’ve been very fortunate over the last five years to have four or five opportunities to leave.

“But when the approach came in from Shrewsbury, I met Roland (Wycherley) and was really impressed with where the club is at, the journey the chairman has taken it on and where he sees its future.

“I got a really good feeling speaking to him, I connected really well with him and I just felt the time was right to leave Cheltenham.

“I have been really fortunate to work with really good people there and. hopefully. I’ve left the club in a better place compared with when I first walked through the door.