Micky Moore joins Shrewsbury Town as new director of football

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Shrewsbury Town have confirmed Micky Moore is their new director of football joining from Cheltenham.

Micky Moore, director of football at Cheltenham Town (Picture: Jon Palmer/Gloucestershire Live)
Moore, who has spent four-and-a-half-years in Gloucestershire, was offered the role at Town almost a week ago and has since spent time deliberating on whether to come to Shropshire.

But he has made his decision and has accepted the role at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

During his time at Cheltenham, Moore took the club from a relegation-threatened League Two side to achieving two of their best finishes in the EFL.

They also won their first EFL title when they became League Two champions at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The appointment is the start of Shrewsbury’s summer business as they build for next season with decisions needing to be made over the coming days.

Steve Cotterill’s future still remains uncertain after the club announced they were creating a new management structure without consulting the Town boss.

Speaking after Salop’s 1-0 loss to Lincoln on the final day of the League One season – the boss revealed he was not sure what the future holds for him – despite the club’s second-highest finish in 33 years.

A situation that 10 days later has still not been resolved.

Cotterill is not the only one whose future is in the air – as Town players who are out of contract are still waiting for the club to make a decision on whether they have a contract for next season.

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

