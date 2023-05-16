Notification Settings

Shrewsbury hope for Micky Moore decision

Shrewsbury Town FC

Shrewsbury Town are hoping for a decision from Micky Moore this week – as he ponders a move to Shropshire to become director of football.

Micky Moore (credit Jon Palmer)
It is a week ago today that Moore held talks with the club at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

He was subsequently offered the job, but is yet to reveal whether or not he will leave the same position he holds at Salop’s League One rivals Cheltenham Town.

The club also need to deal with their out-of-contract players as the deadline of the third Saturday in May is approaching.

Matthew Pennington, Elliott Bennett, Rekeil Pyke and Harry Burgoyne are among those who are out of contract this summer, with the club not having the option to extend them.

Their futures need to be decided in the coming days, while manager Steve Cotterill’s position remains unclear more than week since the end of the season concluded.

When asked about his future at Town following their final day defeat to Lincoln City, Cotterill said: “I don’t know the answer to that.”

