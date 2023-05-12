Fatherhood is helping Shrewsbury's Luke Leahy nurture his football career

Shrewsbury Town captain Luke Leahy in action during the final game of the season against Lincoln City on Sunday (AMA)

The 30-year-old became Salop’s player of the year for the second season running at the annual awards evening a few weeks ago.

He had another successful season in blue and amber starting every single League One game and scoring a career-best 12 goals in all competitions.

And when asked about how he has coped with the mental challenge of a gruelling League One campaign.

The former Bristol Rovers and Walsall man said that since he has become a dad he has more ‘perspective’ which is something he thinks has helped his game.

Perspective

He said: “Since having my little boy I have put things into perspective about football.

“You could say that I have got more to think about I suppose and I think seeing him at games makes me push even harder.

“We can lose a game of football and it can be the worse thing at times but when you get home and you see what you have got it is just a game of football at the end day, we try our best even if it does not come off.”

Leahy was not the only player in the Shrewsbury Town squad who managed to play that many games.

Chey Dunkley also started all 46 matches – but he was shown a straight red card in the last game of the season at Lincoln and will serve a suspension at the start of the new campaign. Leahy says playing every game is both mentally and physically demanding, but having things to focus on outside of football makes it easier.

“It is tough mentally and physically,” he said about the season. “You have to listen to your body at times so you know what to do and what not to do.

“It is just about going home and reflecting on the game, and then it is gone. There is nothing you can do about it. I spend time with family, I have a little boy now, and he takes the majority of my time away from football and then as soon as you come into training it is focusing on the next game.