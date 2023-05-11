Shrewsbury Town warm up for finals with tough Worcester win

Grace Layton (No.5) is mobbed after netting her first Shrewsbury Town goal

They face Shifnal Town in the final of the Shropshire FA Women’s County Cup final at the New Bucks Head.

There may be a whole division between – until next season, at least – but both enter the match in great form.

“We’ve just got to think it’s another game,” said Shrewsbury defender Grace Layton. “It doesn’t matter who it is, let’s go straight into it and, heads up, keep going.”

Shifnal – champions of West Midlands League Division One North – enter the match on a seven-match winning streak in all competitions.

But Shrewsbury have had a good season in the West Midlands Premier and are unbeaten in 13. They strengthened their grip on third place with a 2-1 victory at Worcester City on Sunday.

They opened the scoring at Sixways Stadium – the former home of Worcester Warriors rugby team – when Zoe Griffiths stooped to head the ball in after Sarah Lowden had superbly chipped the ball over the goalkeeper and against the crossbar.

And Layton got the second – her first goal for Shrewsbury – when her long-range effort found its way into the net before Worcester pulled a late goal back.

“It was a great battle,” said Layton. “Especially with them in the top four, it was such a great win.

“It was a bit messy at the start, we were almost chasing the game a bit, but in the second half we came on stronger, were more stubborn and it was a shame to let in a goal – but a win is a win and three points.”

Reflecting on her first Town goal, she added: “I really wasn’t expecting it, I was walking away like I cleared it to be honest, but it was such a great feeling, everyone came running to me, as a defender I was not expecting to score, it was amazing.”

Following Friday’s county final, Town host Lye Town for their final league game on Sunday (2pm) – and then meet Worcester City again later in the final of the West Midlands League Premier Cup final at Evesham United on May 21 (4pm).

AFC Telford United moved a step closer to securing second place in West Midlands League Division One North when they thrashed Darlaston Town 10-0.

Jaime Duggan bagged four of the goals, Lexie Bennett hit a hat-trick, and there was one goal each for Abi Beady, Katie Ryan and Kaitlyn Richards.

Telford host Walsall on Sunday before closing their campaign at Lichfield City Reserves on May 21 (both 2pm).