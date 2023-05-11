Notification Settings

Micky Moore offered Shrewsbury Town director of football role

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FC

Cheltenham Town’s Micky Moore has been offered the role of director of football at Shrewsbury – and the club are awaiting his decision.

Micky Moore, director of football at Cheltenham Town (Picture: Jon Palmer/Gloucestershire Live)

The Shropshire Star revealed on Tuesday the former Barrow boss held talks with the Shropshire club, and he has now officially been offered the job.

The 49-year-old joined the Robins in August 2018 and has been of interest to other League One clubs in the past, with Forest Green Rovers previously keen to land him. Should Moore decide to take the position, it will offer more clarity for players who are out of contract this summer.

A number of the Shrews squad remain uncertain about what the future holds for them – something an appointment will be the first step to addressing.

Town are yet to release their retained and released list of players – they have until the third Saturday in May before they are required to make a final decision – but despite making contact with the players, nothing has been decided on those squad members whose contracts run out this season.

Boss Steve Cotterill had said he would make decisions on players’ futures by Monday of this week, but the Shropshire Star understands the boss told the players he could not give them an answer while being unsure about his own future.

Cotterill’s position at Montgomery Waters Meadow has been thrown into doubt ever since chief executive Brian Caldwell left the club more than a week ago in a shake-up of football operations.

Town announced they were forming a new football board without the manager having any prior knowledge on the move.

Peter Brophy, a former senior policeman, has been appointed as chief operating officer while Duncan Montgomery is new finance director and Jamie Edwards, of the Shrewsbury Town Foundation, will also join the football board.









