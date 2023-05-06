Shrewsbury make move for Cheltenham Town director of football

A general view of match action at the Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium, the home of Shrewsbury Town.

It has been reported that Salop made a formal approach to Cheltenham on Wednesday to talk with Moore regarding a role at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The news emerges just days after chief executive Brian Caldwell's shock departure from the club.

Cheltenham chairman David Bloxham confirmed Salop's approach for their director of football - with talks set to take place following the last game of the season.

He told Gloucestershire Live: "Shrewsbury have asked for permission to speak to Micky and as a matter of courtesy and principle we always tell our staff when approaches are made.

"We've told Micky we don't want him to leave, but have given him permission to speak with Shrewsbury.

"Micky has said he doesn't want anything to happen until after the last game of the season (on Sunday) and he will then speak to them, but he has not expressed any desire to leave."

Shrewsbury aren't the first club to show interest in Moore - with Forest Green Rovers making an approach for his services in October.

The news Salop will hold talks with Moore comes after the club revealed plans to create a new management structure with the implementation of a football board.

Making up the new management structure will be Peter Brophy, who was announced as the club's new chief operating officer earlier this week.