Time has flown by for Rob Street during his Shrewsbury Town loan spell

Rob Street scored his fourth goal for Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday – but has offered a real outlet up front (AMA)

Since arriving at Salop from Crystal Palace on deadline day at the start of the season, the 21-year-old has made 42 appearances across all competitions.

During that period he has netted four times, but that does not tell the full story of Street’s progression.

Some of his performances during their injury crisis in recent weeks have demonstrated his improvement offering a real outlet upfront and being a nuisance for defenders.

And in the 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers on Tuesday he netted his fourth goal of the season after getting the better of the Gas defender before finishing past Ellery Balcombe.

And the youngster has been speaking about his loan spell at Town.

He said: “The last eight months have absolutely flown by. It feels like yesterday I joined, and I have got nothing but positive words to say about the club.

“I have loved every minute of it from the coaching staff, fans and players.

“It’s a wonderful club, and it’s been a privilege to wear the shirt for this season.

“The boys have been brilliant. It’s a really tight-knit squad because we have had a smaller squad than some of the other teams in the league.

“We have had to stick together through the highs and the lows, and we have done that. It’s a reflection on where we are in the league as we have really stuck together for the whole season.”

The win against Bristol Rovers had moved Town up to 12th in League One with just one game to play in the league season.

Town could still finish 10th. They need to beat Lincoln, who are level on points with them, but ahead in the table on goal difference. Charlton currently occupy 10th spot, but Shrews can go over them if they win and the Addicks lose to Cheltenham.

And Street says that is still their aim.

He said: “We still want to finish in the top 10. The manager has drilled that into us.