Cotterill focused on game with player talks to take place next week

By Ollie Westbury

Steve Cotterill is remaining focused on Shrewsbury Town’s trip to Lincoln while saying plans for next season will start on Monday.

Pic (AMA)

Salop play their 46th and final game of a gruelling League One campaign tomorrow to end what has been a season progression for Cotterill’s team.

It will be a big summer for Salop with five loan players returning to their parent clubs and others being out of contract.

The Town boss was keen to stress the importance of his side remaining ‘focused’ ahead of their clash against The Imps, who sit just one place above them in the league.

And he said conversations and plans about the future will be made on Monday following the game and the conclusion of the campaign.

“Probably Monday,” he said on plans moving forward.

“At the moment we have just got to focus on the game, there is no point looking at anything else.

“Just the game, we need to focus on that.”

Before the game on Tuesday, Town announced that Brian Caldwell had left his role as chief executive with immediate effect.

The club also announced they will be making changes to the hierarchy at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

And when the boss was asked about the new management structure ahead of the game against Lincoln, he was tight-lipped saying that it was none of his business.

He said: “I do not know anything about that new board. I have not spoken to anyone on it and that is not my business.

“If you are asking me what happened before, did Brian Caldwell pick any of the players? No he never, he left that to me.”

Meanwhile, Cotterill says finishing in the top 12 will be a ‘huge achievement” for the club – especially when they compare it to where they were at this stage last

year.

Salop finished 18th in 2021/22 and this season has seen the side improve with some really great moments.

Cotterill said: “It will be a huge achievement. Absolutely huge. It would be great if we can do that.

“Twelve months ago, I said it would be good if we could finish in the top 12 (this season) and everyone said ‘that will be good.’

“We are there at this moment in time.

“Anywhere we finish from now on up will be an incredible season, really.”

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

