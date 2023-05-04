Victorious Shrewsbury Town ‘disappointed’ with 1-0 win

Shrewsbury Town goalscorer Zoe Child in against against Coundon Court in Shropshire on Sunday afternoon

Zoe Child, who scored the winner in their 1-0 victory, said: “We had a lot of the ball and we created a lot of chances. They camped out a lot at the back but we found ways through.

“I would say 1-0 does not reflect how we played so we are probably disappointed with the scoreline.”

Child got her goal with a dipping, curling effort which went in over the Coundon keeper, and that was enough to give them the win.

Shifnal Town clinched promotion and were crowned champions of the West Midlands League Division One North after a win over Tamworth at the weekend.

Maria Bell was the person to get the all-important goal in a tight clash with the visitors. It has been an outstanding season for Shifnal winning 18 of their 16 games and they currently have a 10-point lead over second-placed Walsall Wood.

And AFC Telford United kept up their pursuit of Walsall with a 2-1 win over the City of Stoke.

Hannah Clarke and Abigail Beady got the goals for the Bucks to give them a 2-0 lead.