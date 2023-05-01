Baschurch boys all set for a big day out at Wembley

Members of the Shrewsbury Town team

Baschurch Primary School will represent Shrewsbury Town in the final of the Utilita Kids Cup, a six-a-side competition for Under 11s which initially involved 16,000 children.

The squad of seven will play at the home of English football before the League One play off final on Monday May 29, with two other games taking place before the other two fixtures on the same weekend.

Baschurch won Shrewsbury Town's initial tournament, scoring 30 goals and conceding only one, going on to represent the club in a play off tournament in Barnsley where they qualified top of their group with three wins and two draws.

After a 6-0 semi final win against Sheffield Wednesday, they beat Derby County in a penalty shoot out after the final had ended 0-0.

Baschurch will now play Bickleigh Down Primary School in the final, who will be representing Plymouth Argyle FC.

Three of the Baschurch are already signed to academies at TNS, Telford and Crewe, with others playing for clubs in the area as well as the school.

And it is not the first time pupils at the school have been successful in the game. Last year a girls side from the school won a competition at FA headquarters St George's Park as well as getting to meet Prince William and England manager Gareth Southgate

Year five teacher and football coach Hugh McGrath said they were all excited to be going to Wembley and taking part in the finals.

He said: "I'm so proud of what our team have achieved this year, for a small school from Shropshire to make it to Wembley is incredible.

"The journey has been memorable, beginning with winning Shrewsbury Town's tournament and the build up to Barnsley was a long one because it was re-scheduled due to heavy snow at the beginning of March.