Spirit is still high despite a tough run for Shrewsbury

Marko Marosi of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Town have had it tough over the last few weeks. They have struggled for results in League One and they have been dealt with a crippling injury crisis that has made Steve Cotterill’s job to select and prepare a team very difficult.

But they have kept going even when the odds have been stacked against them.

Marosi has had a successful season between the posts for Salop, keeping 10 clean sheets and putting in a terrific performance in the 1-0 defeat at Bolton last weekend. And he said he is proud of his team-mates’ efforts.

He said: “Spirits are high. We will give it our all for the next three games.

“We want to get back into that top 10. It’s been tricky lately, it’s been really tough for the boys out there (due to the number of injuries).

“But I think they have done the whole club proud.

“We just need to keep working hard, keep going and keep believing and see where that takes us.”

Marosi joined Salop from Coventry a couple of seasons ago and he will finish the season just short of 100 appearances for the Shropshire club.

The goalkeeper, who won the Official Supporters Club player of the season at Tuesday’s awards evening, says you never stop learning and he is grateful for the game time he has had over the last couple of years which has really given him a platform to kick on.

“With the number of appearances I have made from a personal point of view that is really good,” the shot-stopper continued.

“You want to play as many games as you possibly can which is good for your development as you are always learning on the job no matter how many games you have played or who you are.

“There are always new things you can pick up to try and get better.

“Overall, I think the season has been good. The last few weeks have been a bit tricky and we have picked up some unfortunate injuries losing a player here and there.