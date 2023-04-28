Shrewsbury are 'all in' for final three games

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Salop welcome promotion-hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday to Montgomery Waters Meadow as they begin their final three League One games of the season.

Despite recent results Town have progressed this campaign and they will be targeting a top-half finish.

And despite Shrewsbury not having the same amount at stake as The Owls, who may have let an automatic promotion spot slip in recent weeks, Cotterill is determined to see his side finish with a flourish.

He said: “The players have been in all season. I don’t anticipate them checking out now.

“We will be ready and we will be committed with whatever 11 we put out there.”

“This week has been okay. The boys can rest and recuperate a little bit after last week – I thought that was a really tough week for them.

“But they are re-energised and they’ll be ready to go at the weekend.”

The visitors got the better of Salop in the return fixture earlier in the season coming out as 1-0 winners despite a spirited performance by Town. It is a big game for Chey Dunkley, who goes head-to-head with his former club.

Wednesday looked set to get an automatic promotion spot but they have stalled recently and they now trail Ipswich, who are second by four points and Plymouth who are top by five with just two games left.

But Cotterill is well aware of the threat they pose.

He said: “They will fill that away end like they always do. That will make an atmosphere for our three sides of the ground.

“It will be a good atmosphere, it will be a challenge for us like it will be for our supporters because I’m sure they’ll be loud down that end.

“I think they have had a good season.

“They have had a few injuries as well that have disrupted them over the last few weeks. We know it will be a tough game.

“Their situation really doesn’t concern us. It’s nothing to do with us, it’s Darren, it’s his squad and it’s their club.