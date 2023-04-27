Skipper Luke Leahy leads way as awards are dished out

Shrewsbury Town captain Luke Leahy won the supporters player of the season award for the second year running. Chey Dunkley recieving the Away Travel Club player of the season award. Elliott Bennett recieving Shrewsbury Town Foundation's player in the community award. Luke Leahy picks up another award, this time the Family Stand player of the season. Jordan Shipley wins goal of the season after his 30 yard strike against Cambridge. Crystal Palace loanee Killian Phillips secures young player of the season. Another one for Leahy, Chris Smith Super Blues player of the season. Marko Maorsi recieves the Official Supporters Club player of the season award. Luke Leahy picks up another award, this time the Family Stand player of the season. Chey Dunkley recieving the Away Travel Club player of the season award. Chey Dunkley recieving the Away Travel Club player of the season award. Marko Maorsi recieves the Official Supporters Club player of the season award. Jordan Shipley wins goal of the season after his 30 yard strike against Cambridge. Jordan Shipley wins goal of the season after his 30 yard strike against Cambridge. Matthew Pennington is presented with players player of the season by Steve Cotterill Matthew Pennington is presented with players player of the season by Steve Cotterill Elliott Bennett recieving Shrewsbury Town Foundation's player in the community award. Killian Phillips won young player of the year Crystal Palace loanee Killian Phillips secures young player of the season. Shrewsbury Town captain Luke Leahy won the supporters player of the season award for the second year running. Luke Leahy picks up another award, this time the Family Stand player of the season. Chey Dunkley recieving the Away Travel Club player of the season award. Marko Maorsi recieves the Official Supporters Club player of the season award. Jordan Shipley wins goal of the season after his 30 yard strike against Cambridge. Matthew Pennington is presented with players player of the season by Steve Cotterill Elliott Bennett recieving Shrewsbury Town Foundation's player in the community award. Crystal Palace loanee Killian Phillips secures young player of the season.

The midfielder, who has played all 43 League One games this campaign, won the main award – supporters’ player of the season – for the second season in a row on Tuesday evening.

The 30-year-old has been fantastic in the centre of Town’s midfield and with three games to go he has a career-best scoring tally of 11 goals across all competitions.

He said: “Thank you to everyone who voted, there are many players the fans could have picked out but I feel grateful they picked me.

“Every game it is a privilege to lead those boys out.

“We never give up no matter what.

“It has been one hell of a season, and we want to finish it off in the right way and we hope you have a team you can all be proud of.

“We go into every game wanting to win, and there is something at stake for every game.

“Saturday we welcome Sheffield Wednesday and we players know this will be a big game for everyone but for especially Dunks (Chey Dunkley).

“If we can get a win for him that would be great.”

Matthew Pennington won the night’s other big award – players’ player of the season.

The 28-year-old has had an excellent season on the right-side of Town’s back three, netting six times in his 42 appearances.

The defender said it was a ‘huge honour’ to receive the award from his team-mates, who he described as a ‘special group’.

Killian Phillips won the young player of the season. The 20-year-old has been immense since arrival from Crystal Palace in January.

He has scored three times in his 17 appearances, making a real impression in Shropshire with his energy, quality and most of all his commitment to the Shrewsbury cause.

Marko Marosi won the Official Supporters’ Club player of the season award, fresh off the back of his performance at Bolton Wanderers at the weekend, where he made several brilliant saves to keep the score at 1-0.

The goalkeeper is an excellent shot-stopper and he has kept 10 clean sheets for Town throughout the campaign.

The goal of the season went to left wing-back Jordan Shipley for his outstanding strike in the 5-1 thrashing of Cambridge.

Taylor Moore played the ball into Shipley’s path and he bent it into the top corner from 30 yards out.

When he received the award he thanked Moore for passing him the ball rather than shooting himself, which the audience found amusing.

Elliott Bennett won the Shrewsbury Town Foundation player in the community award. Something that the defender said is: “An honour and a privilege to receive this award at my home county club. Thank you. I love representing this club on and off the pitch.”

Away Travel Club player of the season award went to Chey Dunkley for his performances during his first season in a Shrewsbury shirt. He has been excellent at the heart of Town’s back three.