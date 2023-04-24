Steve Cotterill full of praise for Shrewsbury keeper Marko Marosi

Marko Marosi of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Marosi was in great form during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat in Lancashire.

Josh Sheehan scored in the 63rd for the hosts, but Marosi made goal-saving contributions.

Both Dion Charles and Victor Adeboyejo had really good chances to add to the Trotters lead, but the keeper thwarted them.

He made himself big to deny the Bolton forwards, and then he made another excellent stop in the final moments of the game when he kept out Kieran Lee when he went through after a mix-up at the back.

And Cotterill was full of praise for his goalkeeper, and he hopes he will make another contribution to help Salop win a game before the end of the season.

He said: “I said the other week when he made a mistake, I said that by the end of the season, he will win us a game.

“On Saturday, he didn’t win it but he kept us in it.

“And the reason I say that with confidence is that he has done it before.

“He has won us a game.

“So between now and the end of the season – we have got three games to go, he may win us another one.”

There was some positive news for Town on Saturday.

They have been severely short of numbers for a long time, but the game saw the return of Matthew Pennington to the starting XI.

A boost for Salop with the defender not being able to play in the draw against Portsmouth and the defeat against Plymouth in midweek.

Christian Saydee also came on as a second-half substitute to mark his return from a knee injury which has made him unavailable for selection recently.

But the Town boss was not convinced the forward was 100 per cent fit.

He said: “Matt Pennington maybe but I’m not convinced Christian Saydee is fit. It was just needs must.

“Rob Street has run himself into the ground this week and we couldn’t get a gallop out of him.

“Saydee came on for a bit but I look at him and he isn’t right.

“But then there are probably quite a few of them who aren’t right.

“Matt played well. But then we know that – there is nothing new there.

“It’s the games where we haven’t had him that have cost us.