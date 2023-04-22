Steve Cotterill ‘kicking every ball’ as he backs Shrewsbury boys

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Shrewsbury Town make the trip to Bolton Wanderers today – their penultimate away game of the 2022/23 campaign – and they are looking to get back to winning ways in Lancashire.

Salop’s depleted squad have been dealing with an injury crisis of late which has not helped their recent results.

They put in a wonderful shift against Plymouth Argyle last week and they now have four League One games remaining to the curtain down on their season.

And Cotterill says although his side will be up against it, he will support them in any way he can to help them get a result.

He said: “I will stand there on the touchline with them, heading and kicking every ball with them.

“They were good all night (against Plymouth on Tuesday), and with the levels they produced they had put in so much.

“We did not deserve to get beat and we probably deserved to win on Saturday and I think there are four points there that we have deserved out of the last two games irrespective of what XI we have deserved four points and have not got.

“You can only do so much, I will be my biggest critic, but I don’t think there is anything I could have done and would have done any different other than to support the lads when they need it. To give them a boost if they need it.”

When asked for an injury update at his pre-match press conference yesterday, Cotterill added: “Not enough that I can give you really, we’re a little bit day-by-day with that.

“Hand on heart I’d like to give you some positive news but I won’t know that until tomorrow.